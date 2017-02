Just the Facts

There’s a big difference between local broadcast news and other sources of information. Unlike cable, satellite or streaming services, local television and radio stations are part of our communities. They bring us the news, weather, entertainment and emergency updates that are relevant to our lives. And when we seek a trusted news source to give us “just the facts,” we know we can always rely on our local broadcasters on every device – for free. For news Americans can trust, they stay local.